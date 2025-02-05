Kashmir solidarity day observed in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan here on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people who had been offering for achieving freedom.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held, accompanied by the national anthem and songs in support of Kashmir's cause. A large number of officials from various government departments, personnel, members of civil society, students, and the people from civil society attended the ceremony.

The participants also held a walk in solidarity with the Kashmiri people. During the walk, slogans such as "Kashmir will become Pakistan" and "We demand freedom" echoed, expressing strong support for the Kashmiris’ struggle.

The speakers said India was oppressing innocent Kashmiris through might, but history had shown that their freedom could not be suppressed.

They said the Kashmiri people had made great sacrifices for their independence, and we salute their resilience, they observed.