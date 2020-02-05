UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Tharparkar

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Tharparkar district on Wednesday with a pledge to stand with innocent, oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were striving for their right of self-determination since seven decades

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Tharparkar district on Wednesday with a pledge to stand with innocent, oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were striving for their right of self-determination since seven decades.

In this regard, district administration organized various programmes in all talukas of Tharparkar to highlight the Kashmir issue and draw attention of the world community to atrocities of Indian forces. One minute silence was observed at 10 am to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle.

Related Topics

India World Martyrs Shaheed Tharparkar All

Recent Stories

Army Aviation pilots conferred France National Def ..

5 minutes ago

25 alleged outlaws booked for attacking Bahauddin ..

5 minutes ago

Every passing second of Kashmir lockdown burden on ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Nationals Became Less Confident in Country ..

5 minutes ago

UK Home Secretary Patel Proposes Doubling, Triplin ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives delegations attending ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.