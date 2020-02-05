Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Tharparkar

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Tharparkar district on Wednesday with a pledge to stand with innocent, oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were striving for their right of self-determination since seven decades

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Tharparkar district on Wednesday with a pledge to stand with innocent, oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were striving for their right of self-determination since seven decades.

In this regard, district administration organized various programmes in all talukas of Tharparkar to highlight the Kashmir issue and draw attention of the world community to atrocities of Indian forces. One minute silence was observed at 10 am to pay tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle.