Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Umerkot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Like other cities of the country, Kashmir solidarity day was observed here on February 5

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other cities of the country, Kashmir solidarity day was observed here on February 5. A rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Nadeem u Rehman Memon was taken out from DC office to Press Club Umerkot.

A large number of the officers of departments, civil society members,teachers, students and citizens participated in the rally.

Participants holding banners and placards, chanted slogans in favour of the freedom of Kashmir and against Indian oppression.They said that Pakistani nation was united against the atrocities and barbaric acts of Indian forces and endorses the struggle of kashmiri brethren, who were fighting for their just right of self determination. Participants said, sacrifices of innocent kashmiri people would not go waste and the day was not far when Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian brutalities.

