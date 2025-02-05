Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year to remind the United Nations and international community of their commitments and promises for granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

In his message on Kashmir Day, he said "February 5 is a day to give a message to the United Nations to implement the UN resolutions in occupied Kashmir, according to which the Kashmiri people have the right to decide their future as per their aspirations".

The United Nations resolutions adopted many decades ago could not be implemented which was regrettable, he remarked.

Pakistani people stood with Kashmiri people and would stand with them till they achieve their right to freedom," he said.