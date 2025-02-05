- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed To Remind International Community Its Responsibilities: Amir Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year to remind the United Nations and international community of their commitments and promises for granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.
In his message on Kashmir Day, he said "February 5 is a day to give a message to the United Nations to implement the UN resolutions in occupied Kashmir, according to which the Kashmiri people have the right to decide their future as per their aspirations".
The United Nations resolutions adopted many decades ago could not be implemented which was regrettable, he remarked.
Pakistani people stood with Kashmiri people and would stand with them till they achieve their right to freedom," he said.
Recent Stories
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office
Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme
GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium
United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed to remind international community its responsibilities: Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
Masarrat Butt, others express gratitude to Pakistan for supporting Kashmir cause6 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan's commitment to Kashmiri cause unshakeable' : Khawaja Asif6 minutes ago
-
"Kashmir' struggle is Pakistan's pride', nation stands in solidarity with Kashmiris': Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to oppressed Kashmiris' freedom struggle against Indian forces oppression6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom destined to succeed: Ahsan Iqbal16 minutes ago
-
Pirzada reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day conference calls for global action on Kashmir’s struggle for self-determina ..36 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom is achieved on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'36 minutes ago
-
India’s military occupation: violation of Int'l law, human rights: experts46 minutes ago
-
Laghari condemns India's atrocities in Kashmir, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause46 minutes ago
-
Awareness for polio eradication carries vital importance: Ayesha Farooq1 hour ago