Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed With Patriotic Fervor In Kaghan Valley

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with patriotic fervor in Kaghan Valley

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with great enthusiasm and patriotic zeal at the scenic tourist destinations of Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran, under the auspices of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

To mark the occasion, solidarity walks were organized across all three locations. A large number of people, including KDA staff, Tourism Police, local citizens, and tourists, participated with full spirit, carrying banners and placards expressing unwavering support for the Kashmiri people and their struggle for freedom.

A special ceremony was held at KDA’s Naran Sub-Office, where a one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and lasting peace in the region.

In line with the directives of KDA Director General Shabbir Khan, banners and panaflex posters carrying messages of solidarity, love, and support for Kashmir were prominently displayed at various points across Kaghan Valley.

The event served as a strong message of unity and compassion from the people of the region, highlighting their continued support for the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle.

