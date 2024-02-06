Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed With Renewed Pledge To Resolve Long-standing Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Rawalpindi with the renewed pledge to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute here on Monday.

Various organizations held events highlighting the Kashmiri freedom struggle and Indian gross human rights violations.

Rawalpindi District Bar Association President Syed Intizar Mehdi Naqvi and Secretary Raja Shahid Zafar said, "Kashmir is the core issue between Pakistan and India. Implementation of UN resolution to solve Kashmir issue has become the voice of today."

The international community should press India to follow the UN resolution to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris, he added.

Similarly, Viqar-un-Nisa Graduate College for Women held a ceremony to mark the Day.

CEO education Yaseen Baloch as chief guest expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris and advocated for global support.

Underscoring Jinnah’s statement on Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein, he reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance with Kashmiris for resolving the dispute per Kashmiri's wishes.

Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid Safdar, expressed unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri population, affirming ongoing political, diplomatic, and moral support.

He highlighted the prolonged suffering of Kashmiris under Indian oppression, urging the international community to acknowledge their plight and intervene to halt India's inhumane actions.

Safdar criticized the world's silence on the issue but remained optimistic about the Kashmiri quest for independence, envisioning a future where Kashmiris witness the dawn of freedom and India's departure in defeat and dishonour.

The event featured a moment of silence for Kashmiri sacrifices, a documentary screening, a Punjab Arts Council solidarity walk in Murree, and a rally with officials and students.

The participants with placards denounced Indian brutalities and highlighted regional peace depends on a just Kashmir resolution per UN resolutions.

