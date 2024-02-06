Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed With Renewed Pledge To Resolve Long-standing Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Rawalpindi with the renewed pledge to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute here on Monday.
Various organizations held events highlighting the Kashmiri freedom struggle and Indian gross human rights violations.
Rawalpindi District Bar Association President Syed Intizar Mehdi Naqvi and Secretary Raja Shahid Zafar said, "Kashmir is the core issue between Pakistan and India. Implementation of UN resolution to solve Kashmir issue has become the voice of today."
The international community should press India to follow the UN resolution to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris, he added.
Similarly, Viqar-un-Nisa Graduate College for Women held a ceremony to mark the Day.
CEO education Yaseen Baloch as chief guest expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris and advocated for global support.
Underscoring Jinnah’s statement on Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein, he reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance with Kashmiris for resolving the dispute per Kashmiri's wishes.
Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid Safdar, expressed unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri population, affirming ongoing political, diplomatic, and moral support.
He highlighted the prolonged suffering of Kashmiris under Indian oppression, urging the international community to acknowledge their plight and intervene to halt India's inhumane actions.
Safdar criticized the world's silence on the issue but remained optimistic about the Kashmiri quest for independence, envisioning a future where Kashmiris witness the dawn of freedom and India's departure in defeat and dishonour.
The event featured a moment of silence for Kashmiri sacrifices, a documentary screening, a Punjab Arts Council solidarity walk in Murree, and a rally with officials and students.
The participants with placards denounced Indian brutalities and highlighted regional peace depends on a just Kashmir resolution per UN resolutions.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University1 second ago
-
Bilawal leads rally in Karachi as part of election campaign4 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support10 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with vigor, unity in Karachi20 minutes ago
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan30 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak30 minutes ago
-
Kashmir an integral part Pakistan: Rabita Forum30 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day30 minutes ago
-
CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations30 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty59 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion56 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people56 minutes ago