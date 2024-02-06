Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed With Vigor, Unity In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The city of Karachi resonated with fervent expressions of solidarity as various events were organized to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day. Rallies, walks, seminars, and other activities underscored the unwavering support for the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and justice.
Commissioner Karachi led a symbolic walk from Bab-e-Iman to Mazar-e-Quaid, joined by provincial ministers and other officials, amplifying the city's commitment to the Kashmiri cause.
At Nishan-i-Pakistan (Sea View), Karachi Port Trust hosted a gathering attended by Chairman KPT, Deputy Commissioner South, Director Information, senior KPT officers, and students, all united in their support for Kashmiri brethren.
Karachi University contributed to the day's significance by organizing a seminar, where Vice Chancellor KU and other dignitaries participated, reflecting the academic community's engagement with the Kashmir issue.
Notably, the Karachi Press Club also played a vital role by hosting a seminar, further highlighting the importance of media advocacy in raising awareness and solidarity for the Kashmir cause.
The day's events underscored Karachi's zeal and unity in standing with Kashmir, sending a powerful message of support to those enduring hardships in their quest for self-determination and human rights.
