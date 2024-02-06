Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observes In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:20 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Special prayers for the success of the movement of Kashmiri liberation were also offered for the solidarity, integrity and unity and prosperity of the Country and Muslim ummah. On this occasion, the participants of the rallies observed one minute's silence.

On this occasion, schools, colleges, and government offices remained closed, as rallies and processions were taken out to express support for the Kashmiri people and condemn atrocities by Indian security forces.

The rallies were participated by the young generation including children, students, and scouts in all the talukas of all the five districts of the Larkana Division.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and private radio channels broadcast special programmes, to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and highlighting the importance of the Day.

In Larkana city, a big public protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, jointly led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Ms.

Farzana Mirani, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana District education Officer(Secondary) Larkana District Education Officer(Primary) Larkana Anisur Rehman Jalbani.

People from all walks of life, including officers, trader's community, school students, Boy Scouts, workers of political parties, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The protest rally converted into a big public rally in Government Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana after marching on the main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley, concluded at Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library Larkana.

DC Larkana Farzana Mirani, Anisur Rehman Jalbani, Professor Allah Bux Soomro were also addressed on the occasion.

