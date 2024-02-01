Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observes In Sukkur IBA And MUET Campus

February 01, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The teachers, students and staff of the Sukkur IBA University observed solidarity with Kashmiri people a day before here on Thursday.

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the teachers, students and employees of Sukkur IBA University took out a rally under the title “Kashmir will become Pakistan”.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Shaikh said that on this day of solidarity, we vowed that we would stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and fight for their freedom until they get their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Khairpur Campus also held a function to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

As part of the celebrations, a solidarity walk was organised where Teachers, employees and students participated.

