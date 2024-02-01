Kashmir Solidarity Day Observes In Sukkur IBA And MUET Campus
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The teachers, students and staff of the Sukkur IBA University observed solidarity with Kashmiri people a day before here on Thursday.
In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the teachers, students and employees of Sukkur IBA University took out a rally under the title “Kashmir will become Pakistan”.
Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Shaikh said that on this day of solidarity, we vowed that we would stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and fight for their freedom until they get their right to self-determination.
Meanwhile, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Khairpur Campus also held a function to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
As part of the celebrations, a solidarity walk was organised where Teachers, employees and students participated.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Finance Minister inaugurates Kohat Sewage Treatment Plant, Mallam Women's Business Center1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Italian police chief11 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 20 mm rain11 minutes ago
-
Man killed during dacoity11 minutes ago
-
Ministry to reveal comprehensive hajj training, biometric schedule next week: Aneeq11 minutes ago
-
Light rain washes city, subsides smoggy/foggy conditions21 minutes ago
-
Two fertilizer dealers fined21 minutes ago
-
Tehsil Chairman fined over election speech in Charsadda21 minutes ago
-
UAJK Seminar calls youth to amplify Kashmir’s voice21 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on security arrangements for upcoming31 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas to net criminals31 minutes ago