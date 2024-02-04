Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the district, here on Monday (February 5, 2024) with the renewal of commitment of continuing support to the Kashmiri brethren till liberation of occupied Kashmir.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the city for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Quran Khawani sittings will also be arranged after Fajar prayers where the participants will also offer ‘Fateha’ for the martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organisations will also arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

