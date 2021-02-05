Kashmir Solidarity Day: Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora hold strong protest in front of Indian Embassy in Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiri Diaspora in Japan held a strong protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day and strongly agitated against the unprecedented gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Separately, Pakistan community members carrying banners and placards in hands marched towards the UN Representative Office in Tokyo on Friday and submitted a resolution on behalf of the "Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan", reminding the United Nations of its pledge made to the people of Kashmir accepting their right of self determination.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the Chancery on Friday to express solidarity and to reaffirm steadfast support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters in distress.

A broad cross section of Japanese society comprising of academics, journalists, think tanks, business persons, and members of the Pakistan Community were in attendance.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan in support of the Kashmir cause were read out. The national anthem of Azad Jammu & Kashmir along with Pakistan National Anthem was played on the occasion.

Members of the Pakistan Community also spoke on the occasion in support of Kashmiri brethren.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad in his key-note address shed light on India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and emphasized that despite turning Kashmir into a large prison, India has not been able to dampen the determined spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people.

He enumerated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan at various international forums to highlight India's unacceptable actions and gross human rights violations.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by international community, human rights organizations, media and civil society on the continuing gross human rights violations and their condemnation of Indian unconcealed brutalities in IIOJK.

The Ambassador concluded his speech by reaffirming Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community through numerous UNSC Resolutions.

The Ambassador also presented a letter of appreciation to Shahid Majeed, Chairman, Kashmir Solidarity Forum, Japan for his contribution towards highlighting the Kashmir cause in Japan.

Earlier, a webinar on Kashmir issue was also held at the Embassy. The event was attended by representatives of Japanese media, Kashmiri activists in Japan, and the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association from Srinagar.

A photographic exhibition was organized by the Embassy to highlight the continuing torture and brutal repression carried out by the Indian Occupied forces in IIOJK.