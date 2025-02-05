Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, Sofi Abdul Jalil alias Chacha cricket, Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Kashmiri leader Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Hakeem Arif besides local officials of the Education Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Municipal Corporation and people from different walks of life participated.

The rally began with a recitation of the Holy Quran,followed by participants expressing their complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants while holding placards, Kashmiri and national flags,and banners chanted anti-Indian aggression slogans.

The rally highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, including genocide, custodial killings, and oppression by the Indian Army. Participants, particularly school students, expressed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people through patriotic songs and speeches.

To mark the occasion, a one-minute silence was observed with sirens sounded across the area to honor the people of Kashmir and express solidarity with their struggle. The event reflected the collective resolve to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their fight for freedom and justice.