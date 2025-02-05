Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial here on Wednesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, Sofi Abdul Jalil alias Chacha cricket, Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Kashmiri leader Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Hakeem Arif besides local officials of the Education Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Municipal Corporation and people from different walks of life participated.
The rally began with a recitation of the Holy Quran,followed by participants expressing their complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
The participants while holding placards, Kashmiri and national flags,and banners chanted anti-Indian aggression slogans.
The rally highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, including genocide, custodial killings, and oppression by the Indian Army. Participants, particularly school students, expressed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people through patriotic songs and speeches.
To mark the occasion, a one-minute silence was observed with sirens sounded across the area to honor the people of Kashmir and express solidarity with their struggle. The event reflected the collective resolve to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their fight for freedom and justice.
Recent Stories
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
EU leaders commit to increased defence spending
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM reaffirms province's unwavering solidarity with people of Kashmir7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held7 minutes ago
-
Tanveer reaffirms support for Kashmiris' self-determination17 minutes ago
-
SSP operations inspects PS Industrial Area , orders swift completion17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved as per UN resolutions: Acting Chairman Senate17 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses grief over Prince Karim Aga Khan’s death37 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, expresses condolences37 minutes ago
-
Nation observes one-minute silence in solidarity with Kashmiris46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Khawaja Asif47 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom: Dr. Musadik Malik47 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to martyred constable Aamir47 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police ensures foolproof security on Kashmir Solidarity Day57 minutes ago