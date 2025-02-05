Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi, Sofi Abdul Jalil alias Chacha cricket, Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Kashmiri leader Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Hakeem Arif besides local officials of the Education Department, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Municipal Corporation and people from different walks of life participated.

The rally began with a recitation of the Holy Quran,followed by participants expressing their complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants while holding placards, Kashmiri and national flags,and banners chanted anti-Indian aggression slogans.

The rally highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, including genocide, custodial killings, and oppression by the Indian Army. Participants, particularly school students, expressed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people through patriotic songs and speeches.

To mark the occasion, a one-minute silence was observed with sirens sounded across the area to honor the people of Kashmir and express solidarity with their struggle. The event reflected the collective resolve to stand with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their fight for freedom and justice.

Recent Stories

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

7 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

22 minutes ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

1 hour ago
 UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

3 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

3 hours ago
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

4 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

11 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

12 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan