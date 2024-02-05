Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally Held In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district administration of Mirpurkhas organized a rally in solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity being observed today (Monday).

According to District Administration office, the rally was led by Additional Commissioner-I Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot and Additional Commissioner-II Sono Khan Chandio.

Speaking to the rally participants, Additional Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio said that the purpose of the rally is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to demand that the United Nations take action to end the atrocities being committed against them by Indian forces.

The people of Occupied Kashmir are living under a brutal military occupation, and they are denied their basic human rights, he said, adding that the international community should take notice of the situation and pressure India to end its occupation of Kashmir.

The rally was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including government officials, teachers, students, and representatives of social organizations.

The participants marched through the streets chanting slogans in support of the Kashmiri people and demanding that India end its occupation of Kashmir.

APP/hms/

378

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir United Nations All From Government

Recent Stories

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

28 minutes ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

4 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan