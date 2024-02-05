Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district administration of Mirpurkhas organized a rally in solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity being observed today (Monday).

According to District Administration office, the rally was led by Additional Commissioner-I Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot and Additional Commissioner-II Sono Khan Chandio.

Speaking to the rally participants, Additional Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio said that the purpose of the rally is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to demand that the United Nations take action to end the atrocities being committed against them by Indian forces.

The people of Occupied Kashmir are living under a brutal military occupation, and they are denied their basic human rights, he said, adding that the international community should take notice of the situation and pressure India to end its occupation of Kashmir.

The rally was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including government officials, teachers, students, and representatives of social organizations.

The participants marched through the streets chanting slogans in support of the Kashmiri people and demanding that India end its occupation of Kashmir.

APP/hms/

378