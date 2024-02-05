Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally Held In Mirpurkhas
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The district administration of Mirpurkhas organized a rally in solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity being observed today (Monday).
According to District Administration office, the rally was led by Additional Commissioner-I Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot and Additional Commissioner-II Sono Khan Chandio.
Speaking to the rally participants, Additional Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio said that the purpose of the rally is to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to demand that the United Nations take action to end the atrocities being committed against them by Indian forces.
The people of Occupied Kashmir are living under a brutal military occupation, and they are denied their basic human rights, he said, adding that the international community should take notice of the situation and pressure India to end its occupation of Kashmir.
The rally was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including government officials, teachers, students, and representatives of social organizations.
The participants marched through the streets chanting slogans in support of the Kashmiri people and demanding that India end its occupation of Kashmir.
APP/hms/
378
Recent Stories
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 857 Kashmiris martyred since Aug 2019 in IIOJK: report4 minutes ago
-
UN urged to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute5 minutes ago
-
Iran's envoy expresses solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
Flag Marches conducted in connection with election security24 minutes ago
-
DC leads Kashmir Solidarity rally25 minutes ago
-
Citizens to caste vote as national responsibility on voting day25 minutes ago
-
Media helpline launched for quick redressal of journalist’s complaints: Solangi34 minutes ago
-
'Objective of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' is to highlight sacrifices of Kashmiris' ; CEO Water Corpora ..35 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in D.I.Khan45 minutes ago
-
Solangi condemns terrorist attack on police station in DI Khan45 minutes ago
-
Rally held to mark Kashmir day54 minutes ago
-
Regional Control Room set up for General Election-202454 minutes ago