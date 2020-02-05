Kashmir solidarity day rally held: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :-Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq Wednesday said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the region.

He stated this while addressing the participants of of Kashmir Solidarity Day rally taken out by local district administration in the city.

The minister expressed grave concern over the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world community to use its influence for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq said that Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein. Kashmir and Pakistan were like one soul in two hearts.