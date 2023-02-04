UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Rally Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally tomorrow

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in the provincial capital on February 5th (Sunday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in the provincial capital on February 5th (Sunday).

In this regard, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali would be taken out from Alhamra Arts Council on February 5, which would conclude at Governor's House after marching through city roads. A one minute silence would also be observed at the end of rally.

The DC directed the transport department to display banners and pamphlets regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day on buses so that people know the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Police should also ensure foolproof security of the Kashmir rally, he added.

Various events would be held in schools, colleges, and other institutions to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Officials and representatives of all government departments, staff, citizens and social welfareorganization would participate in the rally.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Muhammad Ali February Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

8 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

38 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

13 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

13 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

60 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.