Kashmir Solidarity Day rally tomorrow

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in the provincial capital on February 5th (Sunday)

In this regard, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali would be taken out from Alhamra Arts Council on February 5, which would conclude at Governor's House after marching through city roads. A one minute silence would also be observed at the end of rally.

The DC directed the transport department to display banners and pamphlets regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day on buses so that people know the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Police should also ensure foolproof security of the Kashmir rally, he added.

Various events would be held in schools, colleges, and other institutions to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Officials and representatives of all government departments, staff, citizens and social welfareorganization would participate in the rally.