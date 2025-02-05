Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day Reminder Of Unshaken Spirit Of Kashmiris, Unfulfilled Promise Of Their Right To Self Determination: Saba Sadiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day reminder of unshaken spirit of Kashmiris, unfulfilled promise of their right to self determination: Saba Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) "Kashmir Solidarity Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a reminder of the unshaken spirit of the Kashmiri people and the unfulfilled promise of their right to self-determination," said Ms. Saba Sadiq, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights.

For over seven decades, Kashmir has remained a wound on the conscience of the world—one that continues to deepen with every act of oppression, every voice silenced, and every right denied.

Ms. Saba Sadiq highlighted the grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of fundamental freedoms.

She emphasized that despite facing relentless brutality, the resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unwavering.

She called on the international community and human rights organizations to break their silence and stand against the blatant violations of human rights in IIOJK.

“The world must recognize the plight of Kashmiris, who have been denied their basic rights for generations. Justice and humanity demand urgent intervention,” she emphasized.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, she stated, “We will continue to be the voice of Kashmir on every global platform until their right to self-determination is fulfilled.”

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris--today and always.

