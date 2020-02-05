Kashmir Solidarity Day reminds us of firm resolve of right-to-self determination: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza has said that India has converted the occupied Kashmir into the biggest prison of the world.In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza has said that India has converted the occupied Kashmir into the biggest prison of the world.In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza said that Kashmir Solidarity Day reminds us of firm resolve for right-to-self determination.He said illegitimate Indian occupation of Kashmir is violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said armed forces stand with people of Kashmir in this hour of trial..Despite passage of more than 7 decades Kashmiris stand deprived of their basic human rights, he said.Nadeem Raza said that Kashmir and Pakistan are corelated ideologically and socially.He said 900,000 Indian troops have illegally occupied Kashmir.Kashmiri Muslims has written the movement of freedom struggle with their own blood.India has set new precedents of brutality and terrorism in the occupied Kashmir, he went on to say.