Kashmir Solidarity Day Squash Tournament Held

Published February 05, 2025

Kashmir solidarity day squash tournament held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) coaching center Peshawar organized a special squash event on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day where over 50 young players showcased their skills in various categories.

Former World Squash Champions Qamar Zaman and Mohibullah Khan were the chief guests at the closing ceremony, alongside PSB Coaching Center Peshawar Director Mohsin Ali and PSB Squash Coach Shahzad Mohib.

The event was held under the directives of PSB Director General Yasir Pirzada and Deputy DG Naveed-ur-Rehman, with Director Mohsin Ali and PSB Squash Coach Shahzad Mohib supervising the matches.

The competitions, played at Mohibullah Khan Squash Courts, saw young athletes participating with great enthusiasm, aiming to promote solidarity with Kashmir through sports.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Qamar Zaman and Mohibullah Khan appreciated the initiative, emphasizing that such events play a crucial role in grooming young players and promoting sports at both national and international levels.

They reiterated their commitment to providing more opportunities for emerging squash talent in Pakistan to help them achieve global recognition.

This event was part of PSB Coaching Center Peshawar’s ongoing efforts to promote sports, providing young athletes with high-quality training and competitive exposure in line with international standards.

