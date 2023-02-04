'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to be celebrated with full zeal, fervour: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the entire Pakistani nation would celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with full fervor and enthusiasm tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that the entire Pakistani nation would celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with full fervor and enthusiasm tomorrow.

In a statement, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly tomorrow.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she added, will express solidarity with the brave, valiant, and freedom-loving people of AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reiterate Pakistan's stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its determination to support Kashmiris cause," she said.

The minister said on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor across the country.

Various events will be organized in connection with the Solidarity Day of Kashmir, she said, adding activities had also been organized in educational institutions in connection with the Kashmir Day.

The minister said that special programs would be broadcast on electronic, print, and social media.