Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Celebrated With Full Commitment In GB: Information Minister

Thu 04th February 2021

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Planning Fatehullah Khan has said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be celebrated with full commitment in Gilgit-Baltistan Friday as well as across the country.

Fatehullah Khan has said that on 5th February Pakistani and Kashmiri community all over the world are protesting against Indian atrocities and inhumane treatment.

He said that Kashmir Solidarity Day Celebrating with full commitment and courage will give a new impetus to Kashmiris and Kashmir Independence Movement.

He said that Pakistan's only demand from the international community was to take stern notice of India's aggressive attitude, cruelty and barbarism.

He said that the oppressed and unarmed Kashmiris are facing the longest lockdown and severe distress, therefore the international community needs to wake up.

He stressed upon the international community to put political, diplomatic and trade pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue and the UN Resolutions must be implemented.

He said that Pakistan would continue to provide diplomatic, moral and political support and assistance to Kashmiris.

He further said that media has always played a positive role in making Kashmir Solidarity Day a success and reaching out to the people. He said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan stands by the side of Kashmiri community and we will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone.

