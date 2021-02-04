Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked in befitting manner: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir would mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner across the country and the globe on Friday.

Addressing a news conference here along with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, he said President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

"President Arif Alvi will address the AJK Legislative Assembly while Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Kotli," he added.

The minister said on August 5, 2019, India illegally changed the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner would infuse a new spirit in the people of Kashmir and give new life to their freedom movement.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan was promoting the Kashmir issue at all the international forums and urging the international community to take notice of Indian aggression, atrocities and barbarism.

The people of IIOJK had been under siege and lockdown for the last one and a half years facing a lot of hardships, he said, urging the world of taking notice of the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

The international community, he said, should put political and diplomatic pressure on India for resolving the Kashmir issue. The United Nations resolutions on Kashmir should be implemented, he stressed.

The minister said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris Shibli Faraz praised the media for playing a positive role in highlighting the Kashmir cause. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren." Shibli Faraz reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a new life to the Kashmir freedom movement. The Kashmir issue had been effectively highlighted internationally during the last two years.

No concrete steps were taken for highlighting the Kashmir issue in the past, however Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the voice for Kashmiris effectively at all world fora, he added.

The minister said Pakistan was a peace loving country and believed in the rule of law. It would strive for peace in the region, which could only be possible with the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said India's present government was the most brutal in the last 70 years as Narendra Modi was following the ideology of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) - an extremist Hindu organization.

Pakistan would continue to expose India's brutal face at every international forum and before international human rights organizations, he affirmed.