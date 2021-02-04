UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed

Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday in all over Hazara division to express their support to the people of Kashmir.

The people, different organizations, district administrations, education departments and others would organized rallies, seminars and workshops to expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other adjoining areas of Hazara division with Kashmir where political local leadership, traders, journalists, students and others would participate.

In district Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan district administrations would organize seminars and rallies would also be organized to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The day is also marked by public processions, special prayers in mosques for the liberation of Kashmir and protests that would be carried out against the Indian oppression in IIOJK.

More Stories From Pakistan

