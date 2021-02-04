Kashmir Solidarity day to be observed across South Punjab tomorrow

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across South Punjab to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to struggle of Kashmiri people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed across South Punjab to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to struggle of Kashmiri people.

The preparations were in full swing to observe the Day to highlight the Kashmir issue before international community for resolution of the longstanding dispute.

Seminars and rallies will be held to draw attention of the world community towards human rights violations into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by Indian security forces.

The rally will be taken out from Commissioner office to express solidarity with Kashmiri people tomorrow while one minute silence will also be made.