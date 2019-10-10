UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed Forcefully : Ali Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:14 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed forcefully : Ali Amin Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed forcefully across the country.He said this while heading a high level meeting regarding preparations for Kashmir solidarity Day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed forcefully across the country.He said this while heading a high level meeting regarding preparations for Kashmir solidarity Day.High officials of related departments attended the meeting.Federal minister while taking view of the whole preparations regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day said that Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed forcefully.He said a chain of Human hands would be made in the D-Chowk in order to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said all institutions should make preparations for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A strong message is reaching both sides along the LOC through conferences upon Kashmir solidarity.We will unveil the Fascist agenda of Modi all around the world, he added.He said Prime Minister has played an important role in raising the issue of Kashmir upon international level.He said through effective diplomatic efforts, Pakistan's stance over Kashmir is gaining support at world level and sensitivity regarding Kashmir issue has been increased in the international media too.This is being realized at international level that Kashmir issue could not be ignored further.He said Pakistan will continue its efforts their right to self determination is granted to Kashmiris.

