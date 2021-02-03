Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

It will be a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in August 2019 in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under a lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kotli on February 5 and will also address a public gathering to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. In the Federal capital, the citizens will form a human chain to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads all over the country.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, an organization of refugees settled in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along with AJK people would express solidarity with their brethren, hostage in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on February 5.

Rallies will be taken out in Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad districts to draw world's attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the IIOJK.

The newspaper would publish special supplements and channels would also air special programme and talk show to highlight the importance of the Kashmir Day. Seminars and rallies would also be organized to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.