Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in Larkana on Feb 5

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmre districts of Larkana division to express solidarity with Kashmiris struggling for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination on Friday.

The public rallies/ walks would be arranged in all the five districts of Larkana as well as meetings, seminars, debate competitions and quiz programmes would also be held in educational institutions so that the younger generation may learn about the Kashmirissue.

The social organizations as well as political and religious parties would also chalk-out their programmes in this regard.