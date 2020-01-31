UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:45 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in Sukkur

Various religious and political parties will hold rallies and demonstrations across the Sukkur region on February 5 (Wednesday) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, voice support for the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Various religious and political parties will hold rallies and demonstrations across the Sukkur region on February 5 (Wednesday) to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day, voice support for the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination.

In Sukkur, the Jamaat-i-Islami has planned a "Kashmir Solidarity Rally" which will be addressed by its senior leaders including Molana Hizbul Ullah Jakhro, Mumataz Hussain Sehto and others.

According to Ameer JI Sukkur Chapter, Molana Hizibullah, a large number of people, including women and children will participate in the rally which will start from Clock Tower Chowk to Press Club Sukkur.

On the occasion, he said carrying banners and placards, the participants would chant slogans against Indian forces' brutalities in the held valley and demanded liberation of Kashmir.

He further said that peace cannot be restored to the world until the issues of Kashmir and Palestine are resolved. Kashmiris must get their right to self-determination. India has already accepted their right on the floor of the United Nations. All Muslim countries should come forward and play their due role in helping the Kashmir issue resolved, he said.

Besides, social organizations and civil society will also hold protestrallies and demonstrations across the northern Sindh to mark the day.

