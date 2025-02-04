Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed Nationwide: Qasim Noon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed nationwide: Qasim Noon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon, said on Tuesday Kashmir Solidarity Day will be marked across Pakistan, from the national level down to union councils, to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

In a statement, he maintained the sacrifices of Kashmiris are part of a long and unforgettable struggle for freedom. "The oppression in Kashmir continues, with gross human rights violations taking place daily," he stated.

Noon condemned the actions of the Indian forces in the region, citing extrajudicial killings, cases of sexual violence, and the unlawful detention of Kashmiri leaders in remote prisons. He further criticized India's policy of demographic engineering, noting that four million fake domiciles have been issued to facilitate illegal settlements.

"The Modi government’s revocation of Article 370 is unacceptable," he said, adding that the recent staged elections in Kashmir were a sham, with a puppet assembly passing resolutions in favor of unconstitutional measures.

He urged the United Nations to honor its commitments and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination. "The international community’s silence on these atrocities is deeply concerning," he remarked.

As part of the solidarity efforts, a human chain will be formed at Kohala Bridge to symbolize Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir, Noon announced.

Recent Stories

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

29 seconds ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

35 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

15 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

46 minutes ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

1 hour ago
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan