Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed Nationwide: Qasim Noon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon, said on Tuesday Kashmir Solidarity Day will be marked across Pakistan, from the national level down to union councils, to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.
In a statement, he maintained the sacrifices of Kashmiris are part of a long and unforgettable struggle for freedom. "The oppression in Kashmir continues, with gross human rights violations taking place daily," he stated.
Noon condemned the actions of the Indian forces in the region, citing extrajudicial killings, cases of sexual violence, and the unlawful detention of Kashmiri leaders in remote prisons. He further criticized India's policy of demographic engineering, noting that four million fake domiciles have been issued to facilitate illegal settlements.
"The Modi government’s revocation of Article 370 is unacceptable," he said, adding that the recent staged elections in Kashmir were a sham, with a puppet assembly passing resolutions in favor of unconstitutional measures.
He urged the United Nations to honor its commitments and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination. "The international community’s silence on these atrocities is deeply concerning," he remarked.
As part of the solidarity efforts, a human chain will be formed at Kohala Bridge to symbolize Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir, Noon announced.
