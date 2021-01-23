UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Feb 5

Sat 23rd January 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Preparation for the observance and holding of different gatherings to express solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5 kicked off in Dera Ismail Khan.

The first public holiday of the year 2021 has been declared for the whole country including Dera Ismail Khan on February 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. According to the details, issued by the district administration in the light of a circular issued by the Home Ministry, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be a national holiday on February 5. All government and most private institutions in the country will remain closed on this day.

Special celebrations will be held across the country on February 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On the other hand, the government has announced an awareness campaign to raise awareness of Kashmir issues.

In this regard, an awareness campaign at home and abroad will put the case of Kashmiris before the world community. A rally will be held to show solidarity with Kashmiris. It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Ministers of the four provinces will lead the Kashmir rally in their respective provincial capitals. The district administration also issued instructions regarding the observance of Kashmir Day on February 5 with people from different walks of life have also designed their program and slogans so that to highlight Kashmir issues on world level.

