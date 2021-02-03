UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Feb 5 In Gandakha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5 in Gandakha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Political and social leader of Gandakha Dr. Maulana Khoshi Muhammad on Wednesday said that Kashmir solidarity Day would be observed with zeal on February 5 in Gandakha.

In a statement, he said the rally and programs to be organized on the same day in the area to highlight the cause of Kashmir in the world.

He said Indian government was using various tactics in occupied Kashmir with the aim to suppress voice of the Kashmir freedom and to hide its black laws in the world which would be foiled by people of Kashmir in their great sacrifices.

He said the Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan World Same February Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

56 minutes ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

1 hour ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.