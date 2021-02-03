Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5 in Gandakha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Political and social leader of Gandakha Dr. Maulana Khoshi Muhammad on Wednesday said that Kashmir solidarity Day would be observed with zeal on February 5 in Gandakha.

In a statement, he said the rally and programs to be organized on the same day in the area to highlight the cause of Kashmir in the world.

He said Indian government was using various tactics in occupied Kashmir with the aim to suppress voice of the Kashmir freedom and to hide its black laws in the world which would be foiled by people of Kashmir in their great sacrifices.

He said the Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom.