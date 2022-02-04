UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Feb 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed on Saturday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their right to self-determination.

The preparations to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day were in full swing to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute. Various public and private organizations would organize special events across the provincial capital to mark the Day on February 5, while rallies, public meetings, and seminars would be held across the provincial capital to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

However, banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads all over the metropolis.

In a message regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that today the whole nation was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself the ambassador of Kashmiris in true sense.

He said that "We will keep raising the voice for the freedom of Kashmiris all over the world, as Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan". He said that he had raised the Kashmir issue on every international forum including UK Parliament and European Union.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message said that lasting peace in South Asia was not possible without resolving the core issue of Kashmir, adding that it was not possible to suppress the struggle for freedom in IIOJ&K now. He said the whole nation was siding with the struggle of Kashmiris for independence and would always remain so, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan had always acted as an ambassador of Kashmiris by raising the Kashmir issue at every international forum, the chief minister said and added that the sun of Kashmir's independence would rise soon.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) would organize an exhibition and a walk, in which Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro would participate as a special guest while Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) would arrange a special session to draw attention of the world community towards Kashmir issue.

The religious parties including Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema Islam-F would also hold public gatherings and rallies to express solidarity with people of IIOJ&K and raise voice against Indian aggression and atrocities.

However, the district government in coordination with public and private organizations has also planned several activities on February 5 in the provincial capital to reiterate the message that, "Pakistani nation is with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and are wholly dedicated for their freedom".

>