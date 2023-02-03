Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad on February 5, 2023.

In this regard, a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memeon would commence from HM Khoja DC High school on February 5, 2023 and after marching city roads would end at Nawabshah Press Club where one minute silence would be observed.

Officials and representatives of all government departments, staff, citizens and social welfare organization would participate in the rally.