Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5 across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts on Saturday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

The Government of Sindh also announced February 5 as holiday to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Quran Khawani sittings will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organizations will arrange a number of function, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will also chalk-out the various programmes in this regard.

Besides, the social organizations as well as political parties have also chalked out programmes to mark the day.