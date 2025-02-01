Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Feb 5 Across Northern Sindh
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts on Saturday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.
The Government of Sindh also announced February 5 as holiday to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris.
The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the region for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.
Quran Khawani sittings will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer Fateha for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.
The religious, political as well as social organizations will arrange a number of function, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will also chalk-out the various programmes in this regard.
Besides, the social organizations as well as political parties have also chalked out programmes to mark the day.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 27 kg drugs in 4 operations6 minutes ago
-
Urs of the renowned Hazrat Khwaja Ziauddin Chinioti begun6 minutes ago
-
Fourth Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS YAMAMA arrives in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5 across northern Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls6 minutes ago
-
Flyadeal launches flight operations to Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Higher toll:Vehicles without M-Tag face 25pc surcharge starting Feb16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign by administering vaccines to children at DHQ Hospital.16 minutes ago
-
Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell received more than 35 different applications16 minutes ago
-
23 terrorists killed in Balochistan during 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur chairs meeting to address public health engineering schemes16 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for eliminating 23 terrorists in Balochistan46 minutes ago