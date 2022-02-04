UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed here on Saturday (Feb 5) with full zeal and zest.

The day will start with special prayers in mosques for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A spokesman for the district administration said the district government would organize a seminar at District Council Hall followed by a rally from Zila Council Chowk.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad would lead the rally which would pass through various roads.

He said rallies and seminars would also be arranged at tehsil level and assistant commissioners would participate in rallies and seminars.

A special function will be held in Nazira Pakistan Hall Narwala Chowk.

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro will be chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad will preside over the event and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad and President District Bar Association (DBA) Chaudhary Bilal Ashraf Basra will attend it as guests of honor, the spokesman added Meanwhile, President City Cloth board Sheikh Amjad Aqeel also announced that all clothes markets in the city would remain closed to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

President Anjuman Tajiran Railway Road Mirza Muhammad Akram also announced theclosure of business activities and said that traders would close their shops to expresssolidarity with Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Business Road Jammu Basra Lead Anjuman Bilal Ashraf Market Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

1 hour ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

1 hour ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

1 hour ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>