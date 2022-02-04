Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed here on Saturday (Feb 5) with full zeal and zest.

The day will start with special prayers in mosques for freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A spokesman for the district administration said the district government would organize a seminar at District Council Hall followed by a rally from Zila Council Chowk.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad would lead the rally which would pass through various roads.

He said rallies and seminars would also be arranged at tehsil level and assistant commissioners would participate in rallies and seminars.

A special function will be held in Nazira Pakistan Hall Narwala Chowk.

Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro will be chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad will preside over the event and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad and President District Bar Association (DBA) Chaudhary Bilal Ashraf Basra will attend it as guests of honor, the spokesman added Meanwhile, President City Cloth board Sheikh Amjad Aqeel also announced that all clothes markets in the city would remain closed to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

President Anjuman Tajiran Railway Road Mirza Muhammad Akram also announced theclosure of business activities and said that traders would close their shops to expresssolidarity with Kashmiri people.