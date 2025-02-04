Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the district here on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) with the renewal commitment of continuing support to Kashmiri brethren till liberation of occupied Kashmir
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the district here on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) with the renewal commitment of continuing support to Kashmiri brethren till liberation of occupied Kashmir.
The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the city for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.
Quran Khawani sittings will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer ‘Fateha’ for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.
The religious, political as well as social organizations will also arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.
However, the main function would be held at 10 a.m. at Municipal Corporation Hall where Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan would preside over the event.
Later, the commissioner would also lead a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and other officers of district government would also participate in it, a spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation11 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight11 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 122 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..16 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..16 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement21 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit21 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute6 minutes ago