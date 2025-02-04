Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the district here on Wednesday (February 05, 2025) with the renewal commitment of continuing support to Kashmiri brethren till liberation of occupied Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025)

The day will start with special prayers in almost all mosques of the city for early freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Quran Khawani sittings will also be arranged after Fajr prayers where the participants will offer ‘Fateha’ for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

The religious, political as well as social organizations will also arrange a number of functions, meetings, seminars and walks to highlight the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

However, the main function would be held at 10 a.m. at Municipal Corporation Hall where Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan would preside over the event.

Later, the commissioner would also lead a walk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and other officers of district government would also participate in it, a spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday.

