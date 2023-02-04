'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to be observed tomorrow

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed tomorrow (5 February) to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed tomorrow (5 February) to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day will also be marked to expose the worst oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be organized all across Pakistan to convey the message to the oppressed people of IIOJK that they are not alone in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination. Anti-India demonstrations and rallies will also be organized to draw the attention of the world community towards the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiris.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In connection with the day, debate and declamation contests as well as essay writing competitions will be organized in educational institutions across the country Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and other tv channels will broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and highlight the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, posters, banners and billboards have been displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people, who have been facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades.