Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed Tomorrow

Published February 04, 2023

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) : 23 million people of Jammu and Kashmir across the world will mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with their 220 million Pakistani brethren renewing their commitment to the just cause of Kashmir and its continuity to the achievement of their goal of accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

The observance of this Day symbolizes Kashmiris unwavering faith in the truthfulness of their mission for the freedom of their territory from the shackles of Indian slavery.

Kashmiris are suffering colossal human sacrifices in the way of their liberation struggle since October 1947. Thus far over five million Kashmiris have laid down their lives in their struggle; millions had to migrate to Pakistan first in 1947-48, then in 1965, again then in 1989 phases of their freedom movement.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was first initiated in 1975 by then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's regime, against the forced and so-called Indira~Sheikh Abdullah accord, and then Jamaat Islami of Pakistan in 1990, later adopted by the government and the whole people of Pakistan as their annual expression of standing by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

This Day is marked by Kashmiris across the globe. On this Day both Kashmiris and Pakistanis form human hands chain as a symbol of their togetherness. Rallies, open public gatherings, singing of liberation anthems, youth march pasts, banners hoistings and waves of slogans chants are special feature of this historic Day.

Elected houses in the country pass commitment renewing resolutions, reminding the UNO to resolve the Kashmir dispute taken to the UNO by India and getting that registered by the UN Security Council on January 1st, 1948 as an international dispute threatening world peace and security. The resolution also urges, as per the UNSC, resolutions for an international plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to decide the geographic fate of the territory.

Right at this juncture of time, over one million Indian military and paramilitaries are engaged in gagging the voice of the Kashmiris, imprisoning thousands of leaders, rights workers, youth, teens, and women; but the basic resolve of the Kashmiri struggle could not be dented by Indian atrocities and oppressions.

