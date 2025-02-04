Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with enthusiasm in Havelian tomorrow

Open Menu

Like the rest of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed with great enthusiasm in Havelian tomorrow, February 5

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed with great enthusiasm in Havelian tomorrow, February 5.Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal, and other government officials will form a human chain at Ayub Bridge to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Various other programs are also scheduled to mark the occasion.

Political, social, and business figures will participate in the event to highlight the significance of the day.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, first observed in 1990, is a national holiday in Pakistan, reaffirming support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

Across the country, rallies, gatherings, processions and seminars will be held to demonstrate unity with the people of divided Kashmir.

Observing this day has remained an uninterrupted tradition for years, with Pakistanis and various political and religious organizations worldwide organizing protests and official events to demand justice for Kashmiris.

