Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with full zeal in AJK: Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, an organization of refugees settled in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali Tuesday said the AJK people would express solidarity with their brethren, hostaged in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on February 5.

Talking to APP, he said Kashmiri people were fighting for their freedom, rights and justice.

He said the IIOJK people would continue their struggle for their right to self-determination till their last breath.

Expressing solidarity with IIOJK people, he said, "Rallies will be held across the state on February 5, to pay tribute to the brave people of freedom struggle."The rallies would be taken out in Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and Muzaffarabad districts to draw world's attention towards the Kashmir issue which could not be settled down despite the clear-cut resolutions in favour of innocent people of the IIOJK.