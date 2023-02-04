Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with zest on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Sunday, February 05, in the provincial capital like the rest of the country with zeal and zest.

The day is observed to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom from Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for their right of self-determination and a just struggle in the face of India's increasingly oppressive policies and atrocities.

Seminars, rallies and programs will be organised by the public and private organizations and institutions.

The provincial government will also arrange several programs to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Some private and government educational and other institutions organised seminars and rallies in connection with Kashmir Day on Friday (yesterday) to express their solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

Religious and political parties including Jamaat e Islami, Jamiat Ahlehadith, Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N are going to hold programmes on Sunday to express their solidarity with Kashmiri people and against Indian atrocities.