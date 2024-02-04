Kashmir Solidarity Day To Condemn Illegal Indian Occupation Of Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Sunday said in his message regarding February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day that the purpose of celebrating the day is to condemn the illegal occupation and oppression of Kashmir by India at all levels and the struggle of the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir.
Freedom is morally supported and Pakistan’s stand for sustainable peace in the region is that it is necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations and it is certain that the people of Kashmir will one day be the leaders in their bold struggle for the right to self-determination.
Once again on Kashmir Solidarity Day, we want to convince our Kashmiri brothers that they are not alone in achieving the goals of the freedom struggle, he said.
The people of Pakistan continue their support of the Kashmiri brothers at the moral, political and diplomatic levels against the desecrations, atrocities, human rights violations and abuses committed by India in Occupied Kashmir.
He said that along with presenting it before the world, they are highlighting it to international organizations. On February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day is also a day to renew the same commitment.
