Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Condemn Illegal Indian Occupation Of Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to condemn illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Sunday said in his message regarding February 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day that the purpose of celebrating the day is to condemn the illegal occupation and oppression of Kashmir by India at all levels and the struggle of the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir.

Freedom is morally supported and Pakistan’s stand for sustainable peace in the region is that it is necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of the United Nations and it is certain that the people of Kashmir will one day be the leaders in their bold struggle for the right to self-determination.

Once again on Kashmir Solidarity Day, we want to convince our Kashmiri brothers that they are not alone in achieving the goals of the freedom struggle, he said.

The people of Pakistan continue their support of the Kashmiri brothers at the moral, political and diplomatic levels against the desecrations, atrocities, human rights violations and abuses committed by India in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that along with presenting it before the world, they are highlighting it to international organizations. On February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day is also a day to renew the same commitment.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Same February Sunday Moral Muslim All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

11 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

20 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

20 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

20 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

20 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

20 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

20 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

20 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

20 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

20 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan