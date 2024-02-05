Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk held in District Khyber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Sportsmen of Khyber district observed Kashmir Solidarity Day by organizing a joint walk by District Administration, District sports Office and District Youth Office of Khyber wherein a large number of elders of the area, youth and people from different fields of life participated.

The walk started from Bab-e-Khyber Tehsil Jamrud Khyber district and a photo exhibition was organized at Jamrud Sports Complex in which Additional Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas, District Sports Officer Khyber Kashif Farhan and District Youth Officer Zabihullah were also present along with large number of sportsman of different games.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas while speaking on this occasion said that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and no power in the world can deprive Kashmiris of their right to freedom.

District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan said that players who are ambassadors of peace for any country, Pakistani players stand by the side of their Kashmiri brethren for their right to self-determination and condemned Indian forces atrocities, killing women and children.

