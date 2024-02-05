Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk Held In District Khyber
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Sportsmen of Khyber district observed Kashmir Solidarity Day by organizing a joint walk by District Administration, District Sports Office and District Youth Office of Khyber wherein a large number of elders of the area, youth and people from different fields of life participated
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Sportsmen of Khyber district observed Kashmir Solidarity Day by organizing a joint walk by District Administration, District sports Office and District Youth Office of Khyber wherein a large number of elders of the area, youth and people from different fields of life participated.
The walk started from Bab-e-Khyber Tehsil Jamrud Khyber district and a photo exhibition was organized at Jamrud Sports Complex in which Additional Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas, District Sports Officer Khyber Kashif Farhan and District Youth Officer Zabihullah were also present along with large number of sportsman of different games.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas while speaking on this occasion said that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and no power in the world can deprive Kashmiris of their right to freedom.
District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan said that players who are ambassadors of peace for any country, Pakistani players stand by the side of their Kashmiri brethren for their right to self-determination and condemned Indian forces atrocities, killing women and children.
/ijz/1750
Recent Stories
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024
Police flag marches for election security
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi4 minutes ago
-
Police flag marches for election security4 minutes ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day4 minutes ago
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum15 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day15 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day15 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered15 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity19 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day19 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle27 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally27 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 927 minutes ago