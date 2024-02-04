Kashmir Solidarity Day will be celebrated in Narowal district

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Like in rest of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be celebrated on February 5 in Narowal district.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, awareness rallies and seminars will be held for solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims by the district administration in the three tehsils of the district.

Sirens and a minute's silence will be observed.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to the Department of education and Higher Education, including the Municipal Committees.

An awareness rally will be held at the district headquarters level regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, which will be led by Deputy Commissioner Narowal in which government officers, students and representatives of political, social, religious and journalistic circles will participate.