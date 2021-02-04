Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observes in Larkana Region on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday the February 05, 2021, in befitting manner throughout the Larkana and Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmre districts of Larkana division all out arrangements have been finalized.

It would thus confidently give an impression to the world that, the whole nation is one and united and is fully committed to the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

The day will begin with holding special prayers while a number of local and regional newspapers have decided to bring out special editions to mark the occasion. The Radio Pakistan Larkana also telecast special programmes in this connection.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques at Namaz-e-Fajr, coupled with offering of Fateha for the martyrs of Kashmir and for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement.

In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the District Administration will also arranged different programmes.

In Larkana, the main procession will be taken-out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana at 10.00 a.m. The Officials of District administration Larkana along-with Director School education Larkana and District Education Officer Larkana, and other officers of various nation building departments will lead the procession.

Elected Representatives, representatives from NGOs, prominent citizens, teachers and students including peoples from various walks of life will largely participate in the procession.

District Administration Larkana had appealed the citizens to participate in the Kashmir day rally and to express their solidarity to Kashmiris brethren with their full strength.

Photo exhibition will also be arranged at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Larkana. The debates and speeches will also be held at various schools and Colleges in the District.

The Administrators and Chief Officers of Municipal Committees and Town committees of Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Warah and Nasirabad will also lead the procession in their respective areas to mark the Kashmir Day.

The posters /banners containing the slogans indicating commitment to the cause of Kashmir will also be displayed throughout the Larkana and Shahdadkot districts.

The Municipal Officers and Secretaries of the Union committees and union councils of the both districts will also lead the procession/rallies/walks at union council level in this regard.

Sindh sports department Larkana also organized various sports/games events for boys and girls will be held at M.A.Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana and Municipal Stadium Larkana in order to mark the Day.

Meanwhile, a number of social, religious and political organizations took out rallies and organized meetings in order to assert moral support to the people of Held- Jammu and Kashmir.

Various local and government organizations are also finalized the for the solidarity programme where they will highlight the importance of the day and assure the Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will continue their moral and political support so that they could achieve success in their struggle.

The political and religious parties and organizations have chalked out programmes to bring out Kashmir Solidarity rallies from different parts of Larkana city, Ratodero, Dokri and Bakrani talukas of the district.

Jamaat Islami Larkana will also arrange a rally from District office of JI, Bunder Road Larkana, which after marching through various routes of Larkana will terminate in front of Jinnah Bagh Larkana, where the speakers will strongly condemn the atrocities being committed on the Kashmiri people. The rally was led by Naib Amir JI Sindh.

The activists of Islami Jamiat-e-Talba Larkana will also hold a demonstration in front of Press Club in order to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.