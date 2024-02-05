Kashmir Solidarity Day’s Importance Amplified Due To Indian Atrocities: APHC Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 11:47 PM
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Farooq Rehmani on Monday said the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day had been amplified due to atrocities and barbarism perpetrated by India on innocent people of Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Farooq Rehmani on Monday said the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day had been amplified due to atrocities and barbarism perpetrated by India on innocent people of Kashmir.
Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically and morally at all available forums.
“Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and jugular vein,” he said talking to ptv.
He said the lingering Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the Kashmiri people aspirations and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.
Rehmani said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative to ensure sustainable peace in South Asia as Kashmiris were struggling for the right to self-determination amicably and would continue their freedom movement till the logical conclusion.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
ECP terms social media reports about postal ballots baseless
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty25 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion23 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people23 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division23 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations48 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders59 minutes ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah60 minutes ago
-
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK9 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad9 minutes ago
-
ECP terms social media reports about postal ballots baseless9 minutes ago
-
PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah34 minutes ago