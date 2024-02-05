Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC leader

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Farooq Rehmani on Monday said the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day had been amplified due to atrocities and barbarism perpetrated by India on innocent people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Farooq Rehmani on Monday said the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day had been amplified due to atrocities and barbarism perpetrated by India on innocent people of Kashmir.

Pakistan was supporting the Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically and morally at all available forums.

“Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and jugular vein,” he said talking to ptv.

He said the lingering Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to the Kashmiri people aspirations and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Rehmani said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was imperative to ensure sustainable peace in South Asia as Kashmiris were struggling for the right to self-determination amicably and would continue their freedom movement till the logical conclusion.