Kashmir Solidarity event held at Women University

Kashmir Solidarity Day was organized by the collective effort of the Department of Applied Psychology and the Department of Chemistry of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was organized by the collective effort of the Department of Applied Psychology and the Department of Chemistry of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur

Students from both the departments highlighted the situation of Kashmir through their speeches, anthems, documentary and posters.

They urged Pakistanis to stand with Kashmir by actively offering our expertise at any level to save Kashmiri from the current miserable situationVice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif in her address appreciated the efforts of students and faculty members for organizing the event to show solidarity with Kashmir.

She referred to the address of Quaid e Azam in which he emphasized the importance of education and economic development for the stability of any nation. In the end, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played. A walk was also arranged, in which Vice-Chancellor along with deans, faculty members and students took part to express solidarity with Kashmir and to give a clear message across the borders that Kashmiris are not alone and we are there to spread their voice around the world.