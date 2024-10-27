Kashmir Solidarity: Gilgit-Baltistan observes 'Kashmir Black Day' with rallies, protests

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like rest of world people of Gilgit Baltistan observed black day in solidarity with the Kashmir cause in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

In this connection a rally was organized by District Administration Gilgit to condemn the illegal occupation by Indian forces.

The rally began at Benazir Chowk and concluded at Ghari Bagh Chowk, where a stage was set for the main event. Numberdars, notables, civil society, and the general public participated.

The event featured speeches from around 10 speakers who emphasized the significance of the day and condemned the occupation.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, graced the occasion.

He was welcomed by AC Gilgit and the Numberdars/Notables.

In his keynote speech, the chief guest highlighted the significance of the day and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, and stressed the importance of national unity.

Following his address, the Chief Guest interacted with Numberdars, members of the district administration, and other notables before departing. The event concluded peacefully, and participants dispersed.

Media coverage was ensured, and banners displaying messages of solidarity with Kashmiris were placed at various locations, which shall remain on display throughout the day.