Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity: Gilgit-Baltistan Observes 'Kashmir Black Day' With Rallies, Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Kashmir Solidarity: Gilgit-Baltistan observes 'Kashmir Black Day' with rallies, protests

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like rest of world people of Gilgit Baltistan observed black day in solidarity with the Kashmir cause in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

In this connection a rally was organized by District Administration Gilgit to condemn the illegal occupation by Indian forces.

The rally began at Benazir Chowk and concluded at Ghari Bagh Chowk, where a stage was set for the main event. Numberdars, notables, civil society, and the general public participated.

The event featured speeches from around 10 speakers who emphasized the significance of the day and condemned the occupation.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, graced the occasion.

He was welcomed by AC Gilgit and the Numberdars/Notables.

In his keynote speech, the chief guest highlighted the significance of the day and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, and stressed the importance of national unity.

Following his address, the Chief Guest interacted with Numberdars, members of the district administration, and other notables before departing. The event concluded peacefully, and participants dispersed.

Media coverage was ensured, and banners displaying messages of solidarity with Kashmiris were placed at various locations, which shall remain on display throughout the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Civil Society Gilgit Baltistan Bagh Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

24 hours ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan