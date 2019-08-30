UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Hour Observed In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:58 PM

Kashmir solidarity hour observed in Sargodha

The people in the city,on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday observed Kashmir hour to express complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir

A rally led by party workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Insaf foundation converged at Press Club Sargodha where the participants chanted slogans and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people from 12.00 to 12.30 hours.

Chairman Sargodha Development Authority Ch.

Mumtaz Ahmad Kahloon and PTI leader Rao Rahat Ali addressed the rally.

They said that long-standing Kashmir dispute has the support of entire Pakistani nation irrespective of cast,creed or sect.Other speakers said that the slogan 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' will come out true very soon,adding that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would bear fruit and Modi government would eat dust.

After Friday prayers,special prayers were offered for the people of Held Kashmir.

