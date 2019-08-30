UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Hour Observes In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

Kashmir solidarity hour observes in Hyderabad

The clamour for independence of Kashmir and condemnation of the Indian atrocities reverberated in the streets of Hyderabad on Friday, echoing the outpouring of sentiments for the Kashmiris across the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The clamour for independence of Kashmir and condemnation of the Indian atrocities reverberated in the streets of Hyderabad on Friday, echoing the outpouring of sentiments for the Kashmiris across the country.

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the citizens of Hyderabad, workers of political and religious parties, government officials, legal fraternity, law enforcement agencies, business community, bankers, teachers and students took to the streets as the nation observed Kashmir hour starting 12 noon.

The movement of traffic also stopped in some parts of the district to mark the hour.

In the Friday sermons the ulema prayed for freedom of Kashmir and an end to the atrocities being suffered by the fellow Muslims in the occupied valley.

As the flags of Azad Kashmir fluttered with the flags of Pakistan, the national anthems of both Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were played in the rallies.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch led a rally from Shahbaz Building, where the officials of the Sindh government's departments had gathered to observe the hour.

"The people of Pakistan can't sit as silent spectators while the Kashmiris brothers suffer brutal persecution at the hands of the Indian forces," said the Commissioner.

He underscored the need of intervention of the international community for implementation of the United Nations' resolutions for Indian occupied Kashmir.

"This serious issue concerning the rights of millions of Kashmiris can't be resolved in last 7 decades because of stubbornness of India," he said.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeed Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and other officials participated in a large number.

The acting Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Syed Suhail Mashadi and the HMC's staff gathered outside the corporation's office for the demonstration.

The lawyers also held a demonstration outside the District and Session Court.

"The Indian army is blatantly violating the human rights while subjecting the innocent Kashmiris with brutal means of oppression," said Advocate Nisar Ahmed Durrani, President Sindh High Court Bar Association.

He said it was incumbent on the global community and particularly the United Nations to intervene in order to stop the Indian barbarity.

The Hyderabad police also took out a rally led by SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and the staff of the Fire Brigade also took out a separate rally.

"We have to tell today that we Pakistanis as one nation stand with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir," said Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) at the party's rally.

"Under the leadership of PM Khan, all Pakistanis today stand in support of the Kashmiris," he added.

The faculty and students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Sindh University, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and Sindh Agriculture University, besides other higher education institutions, also observed the hour.

Dozens of rallies moved around the city while the camps which played the national anthems and songs for freedom of Kashmir were also set up in all parts of the district.

