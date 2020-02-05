UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Observed In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:23 PM

Kashmir solidarity observed in Sialkot

Kashmir Solidarity day was observed to express solidarity with their Kashmiris in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of the district on Wednesday.

The daylong programme started with special prayers for the unity, solidarity and prosperity of the country as well as for the early liberation of Indian held Kashmir in all mosques of the district. On this occasion Quran Khawani was held for the martyrs for those killed in Indian held Kashmir by Indian army.

A big protest rally was taken out from Kuchary Chowk to Chowk Allama Iqbal for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris struggling for the liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke and to condemned the brutalities of Indian army. A large number of people, traders, layers, exporters, journalists and members of civil society participated in the rally and the rally was terminated at chowk Allama Iqbal.

A protest meeting was held under the auspices of Jamaat-i-Islami in Chownk Allama Iqbal for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris struggling for the liberation of their motherland from Indian yoke.

In accordance with the day protest meetings were also held at different places to condemn the highhandedness and brutalities of Indian troops in held valley as well as to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

The speakers while addressing the meetings urged upon the United Nations to take notice on serious human rights violations in held valley and wide range killing of innocent Kashmiris struggling for the right of independence .

